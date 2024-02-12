Ukrainian war, Carlson's interview with Putin: who benefits?

The spectacularization of the war won this time too. After all, we shouldn't be surprised, because, for Americans, the world is all one big Hollywood, but also a way of doing politics. American television host Tucker Carlson he managed to interview Vladimir Putinin a room of Kremlin. Elon Musk made the platform available to him “X”the former Twitter, for the live broadcast, which also aired on the journalist's telegram channel, on 8 February 2024.

Russian spokesman Pushkin said that the President of the Russian Federation willingly accepted these two hours of questionsWhy Carlson has a different approach than other Western media. In fact, they reacted immediately to the announcement of Tucker Carlson, the first American to have interviewed Vladimir Putin since the beginning of the special military intervention.

Some “propaganda spokesmen” became visibly agitated: The New York Times he wrote that the interview “could inflame political divisions over Ukraine within the United States, especially if the Russian president makes clear that he is ready for a negotiated end to the conflict.” The Daily Telegraph believes that the interview with Putin “may hit Tucker's reputation as a reporter harder than he realizes.” The Wall Street Journal He recalled that Tucker “was one of the first and most prominent right-wingers to question U.S. support for Ukraine after the conflict began, and he helped shape the protesters' opinions.”

The Post wrote that “Carlson is known for his closeness to former US President Donald Trump and for supporting and spreading far-right conspiracy theories. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, when he was still at Fox News, Carlson has often promoted pro-Russian and pro-Vladimir Putin positions.” The BBC also noted that Carlson has “repeatedly spoken sympathetically about “one of the country's strongest voices of conservative America”.

Land his political ideas are shared by “many conservative-minded Americansdissatisfied with multibillion-dollar American support for Ukraine.” Newsweek: “EU may consider sanctions against Carlson for interview with Putin.” The Berliner Zeitung believes that this meeting will probably “provoke heated discussions.” AFP calls Carlson ” one of the strongest voices in conservative America.”

In the face of the mainstream, the interview with Vladimir Putin has already collected, as soon as it was broadcast, more than 40 million views, in 4 hours, only on the “X” page of Carlson's social network. Taking into account the journalist's website and all broadcasts of television channels, including foreign ones, the total reach could be calculated at over one hundred million views. And the counter continues to rise, hour by hour, while the big names of political correctness gnaw and foam with bile. On a political level, we are faced with a time bomb ready to explode on the American election campaign and on the future of the war in Ukraine.

Putin said that on ending the conflict in Ukraine, Russia is ready to negotiate, but on its terms. Sooner or later the reunification of the peoples of Russia and Ukraine will happen anyway, says the Russian President. True, it will take some time. Tucker Carlson asked Vladimir Putin if he wanted to call Biden to stop the bloodshed. Putin replied: “If you really want to stop the fighting, you have to stop supplying weapons – it will all be over in a matter of weeks, that's all. What could be simpler? Why should I call it? What to talk about?”

Vladimir Putin on US involvement in the conflict in Ukraine: “You have nothing to do? You have a lot of problems on the border, problems with migration, problems with the national debt – 33 trillion dollars and more.” Russia will not attack Europe and NATO: Putin said creating fear about Russia is necessary to get money from taxpayers. He noted that Russian troops could only be sent to Poland if it attacked Russia.

Moscow has no interests there or in Latvia. We add that according to the US newspaper “Politico”, the 50 billion euros promised by the EU to Ukraine will not solve anything. The EU believed that it could count on at least the United States for a significant contribution to maintaining Ukraine's support system. The EU aid package is expected to last until 2027. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund estimates that Ukraine's financial gap in 2024 alone will amount to more than $40 billion.

Because of this, the New York Times admits that “while Europe just approved $54 billion in economic assistance, it is American money that provides Kiev's military might. But most House Republicans now oppose further aid to Ukraine. And pro-Ukraine Republicans are also asking Biden administration officials what strategy can break the current stalemate on the battlefield. Meanwhile, funding is caught in a debate over border policy.

Vladimir Putin could accept a peace deal that gives him the territory he now occupies and forces Ukraine to remain neutral, blocking its integration with Europe. Ukrainians call this agreement a capitulation. But without further American aid, they may be forced to accept it. Congressional money could make the difference between a bad deal and a better one. Having it would strengthen Ukraine's hand at the negotiating table. Without it, Putin may be right in his theory that he can outlast the West.”

Putin: US is pushing to create 'weak leadership' in Russia: 'The question is why do you want this? How can this be good for the United States? I'm not defending Russia, I'm defending my country. A weak central government in a country with the largest nuclear arsenal is madness.”

Carlson he picked up the theme, saying that the United States is run by the “crazy” Biden and Nuland, who chorus “we will overthrow Putin!” “And then what happens? What happened in Libya when we overthrew Gaddafi and allowed him to be assassinated? What happened in Iraq when we 'brought Saddam to justice?' – added the journalist.

The Nord Stream pipeline was destroyed by the United States – agrees Putin, who also called the West's idea that Russia could be defeated on the battlefield an illusion: “The fact that they submitted to the request or entreaties of the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, I think is ridiculous and very, shall we say, sad. Where is Mr Johnson now? And the war goes on.” Furthermore, it is necessary to add another fact, which the propaganda information does not mention: Russia has started using an electronic warfare system near Avdeevka that intercepts Starlink signals. Access to Starlink was cut off throughout Avdeevka. NATO orders and information to the Ukrainian Central Command are then transferred to the Avdeevka underground command centers via Starlink and then transferred to the front lines via old-fashioned telephone lines. Thus, both Starlink transmitters and traditional telephone lines can be intercepted or neutralized through the simultaneous use of thermobaric and armor-piercing bombs.

Carlson is very insistent on why the Tsar did not take back Ukraine once he came to power. The Russian President calls Ukraine an “artificial state”. In 1991 one would have expected – Putin stated – that Russia would be welcomed into the ranks of “civilized Western nations” and that the promise to expand NATO was fulfilled.

And it reaches 2000, when he met Bill Clinton to ask if it was possible for Russia to join NATO, receiving an unappealable “niet” by the Dem President's team. Another missed opportunity, for Putin, would have been the creation of a joint missile defense system with the United States: “an idea – writes Il Giornale – discussed right in his study, and which then failed miserably.” Moscow, as a consequence, went ahead alone, achieving the world record in the construction of hypersonic missiles.

Putin expresses his version of events on the conclusion of the war, which could have ended 18 months ago, in Istanbul. Ukraine – Putin tells Carlson – had already signed the negotiations with the signature on the preliminaries of the agreement signed by Davyd Arakhamia, head of the governing party and advisor to Zelensky. “It's very sad for me – said Putin – because, as Arakhamia also thought, we could have stopped these hostilities a year and a half ago”. But the then British Prime Minister Boris Jhonson intervened promptly and had the signature withdrawn, because “it would have been better to fight Russia.” Cui prodest?

Putin spoke freely, revealed meetings and agreements, naming names and surnames. It is unlikely that all this has no answers, although for the moment, the prevailing reaction of the West is embarrassment, which pushes the US electorate into the arms of Donald Trump, as well as crowns the American journalist as a champion of the unspoken truth and inconvenient, in favor of his television channel, but this interview, which will go down in history, is also useful to Putin.

As Il Giornale rightly writes: “the psychological effect of the interview is to show oneself as the pater familias of all the Russias, deceived by the limping West again and again; but also of the open leader who admits an enemy microphone into the court. And to sweeten his claims he spares no recognition for China and reassurances for Europe: the invasion of Poland or Latvia is “out of the question”, he promised us all.”

As for China, Putin had a phone call with President Xi Jinping on 2/7/24, in which the two leaders particularly emphasized that close Russian-Chinese cooperation is an important stabilizing factor in world affairs, especially in the Middle East and vis-à-vis Ukraine. Discussing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian president confirmed his principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is to support the “one China” policy. It seems that balances and balances of power are veering ever further east, while the pursuit of the propaganda of lies is a boomerang that the EU and USA seem not to care about, despite the upcoming elections.