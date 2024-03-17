The presidential elections in Russia enter their third and final day today, Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to win a new presidential term.

Russian state television, citing the Russian Central Election Commission, announced early on Sunday that voter turnout had already exceeded 59%, Bloomberg News reported.

Voting in Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region is scheduled to end at 9 p.m. Moscow time, and the results of exit polls are likely to be published shortly after that.

Putin received a record percentage of votes of 77% in the 2018 elections, with voter turnout reaching 67.5%.