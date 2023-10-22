Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

The battle for Avdiivka will be a test for Putin. The Russian military is said to have suffered significant losses in a short period of time during attacks.

Munich – Avdiivka is Russia a military thorn in the side. The city in Donbass is located not far from Donetsk, which Russia annexed in violation of international law in September 2022, and is in the Ukraine war of strategic importance for Moscow. But the Russian troops are biting their teeth at the Ukrainian defense.

Vladimir Putin is having his worst week in the Ukraine war

The Kremlin chief’s forces have been intensifying for three weeks now Wladimir Putin the attacks – and pay a very high price for them. “Our warriors steadfastly hold the defense and inflict numerous losses on the enemy,” the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Friday (October 20). Kyiv Post according to.

Experienced a bitter week in the Ukraine war: Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin (l.) and General Valeri Gerasimov. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

The losses must indeed be enormous. According to Ukrainian information, almost 900 Russian soldiers were killed on Thursday alone. In addition, around 50 tanks and more than 100 armored units were destroyed.

Ukraine war: Putin pays very high price with attacks on Avdiivka

There are also said to have been heavy losses in another attack on Avdiivka a week earlier. The General Staff of the Armed Forces Ukraine reported more than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed within 24 hours. At the same time, a volunteer serving in the Russian army asked for help in obtaining urgently needed body bags. Between 100 and 200 armored vehicles are said to have been destroyed in the attack.

Destroyed Russian tanks in Kiev: Ukraine is looking forward to a military parade View photo series

Now these are exclusively ground troops and vehicles. The Ukrainian military also shot down numerous aircraft and helicopters this week, which apparently even forced Russia to change its strategy. It is the highest casualty rate since the beginning of the Russian invasion, reports the Ukrainian weekly newspaper Kyiv Post, which relies on several military experts who independently confirmed the shootings.

Ukraine shoots down five Russian fighter jets within ten days

This is how Ukraine managed to to take five Russian Su-25 jets out of the sky within ten days. The planes could not attack from a greater distance and would have to fly closer and would therefore come within range of Ukrainian air defense systems, Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the south of the country, told the Ukrainian News Agency UNIAN.

On October 17, the Russian Air Force reportedly lost at least 14 helicopters in two attacks on air bases with US-supplied ATACMS missiles. The analysis platform Defense Express According to estimates, six percent of the entire helicopter fleet may have been disabled on that one day. In terms of overall losses, it is likely to be Putin’s worst week in the Ukraine war. (mt)