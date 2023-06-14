Home page politics

Franziska Black

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has attracted ridicule on the internet. He has his boss Vladimir Putin to thank for that.

Moscow – A clip with Sergei Shoigu received 3500 likes on Twitter in one day. It is not known whether Schoigu likes this fact. The followers primarily laugh about how he was at a press event Wladimir Putin practically pushed aside – a signal for the mood in Putin’s circle in the Ukraine war?

It may be, it may not be. Anyone can read into Putin’s body language what he or she wants. In any case, Kiev-based foreign policy analyst Jimmy Rushton found it appropriate to underline the clip with a track by Kelis – the chorus is: “I hate you so much right now”.

Newsweek reported details: In said clip, Shoigu moves towards Putin to say something to him. As can be seen, however, Putin turned his back – and just gave the defense minister the cold shoulder. The appointment was a visit to a military hospital in Krasnogorsk. Loud Newsweek Putin shook hands with each of the injured soldiers.

The visit took place on the national holiday “Day of Russia” (June 12), which commemorates the country’s declaration of independence after the end of the Soviet Union. Here is an official press photo:

Photo from June 12: Putin (left) and Shoigu pose with Russian soldiers for the media in Moscow. © Vladimir Astapkovich/Imago

Putin’s Defense Minister Shoigu under criticism in the Ukraine war

The unwanted meme comes at the wrong time for Schoigu. Criticism of his leadership in the Ukraine war repeatedly hails. He was recently attacked in a particularly prominent manner by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The boss of Wagner group raged against Moscow after the drone attack “stinky bastards”. Schoigu may have been meant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Archive image) © Mikhail Metzel/imago-images

British secret services have long since become aware of this. Shoigu is increasingly presenting himself as a central figure in the Ukraine war – also with exaggerated claims about losses in the Ukraine war, only on the Ukrainian side, of course. The confidant of Putin wanted in view of the Ukrainian counteroffensive appear as a leading strategist, the British Ministry of Defense announced on Monday (June 12).

“Shoigu is probably aware of the need to maintain a positive image in the face of increasingly blatant criticism from some compatriots,” the agency commented. Shoigu also publicly called on the Russian defense industry to redouble its efforts and criticized officials for not sending reserve armored vehicles to the front quickly enough. (frs)