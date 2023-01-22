Is Putin dead? Coup in Russia?



Vladimir Putin is dead? This is the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to leak the possibility that Putin is no longer alive. Zelensky said he didn’t know who to talk to in Russia regarding the peace negotiations because “he’s not sure that Putin is still alive”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov replied: “It is clear that Zelensky would prefer that there was neither Russia nor Putin. Both of them”, Peskov continued, as reported by the Russian agencies, “are a big problem for Ukraine and Zelensky. But before the Ukrainian regime realizes that it is Russia, which Putin exist, the better it will be for a country like Ukraine,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Not long ago the British media had stated that Putin is died. Then they retraced their steps writing that he would die shortly. Following the first theory, the Daily Star claimed that Putin had a twin and that the Kremlin had replaced him: “Mi-6 British intelligence sources report that the Russian leader is dead and that the his twin or a look-alike. His speeches? They’re pre-recorded.” The head of the intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov also shares the opinion that the Russian dictator uses “clones” for public appearances.

Rumors, suspicions, rumors. And in the international press the hypothesis of a military coup is rampant Russia, the seizure of power of the army or even of a part of the armed forces that would like to return to communist Russia. In short, there is even the possibility of a coup Communist. And what will happen, if so, to the nuclear arsenal? Who would it be in whose hands?

Subscribe to the newsletter

