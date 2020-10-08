Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny recorded a video in which he said that as soon as he recovered, he would immediately return to Russia to continue the fight. According to him, another course of events has not been considered and is not being considered.

The politician also clarified that the Kremlin is doing everything to get it scared and stay abroad, but this will not happen.

“I have no doubt that Putin is behind the attempt on my life. All recent events directly indicate this“, – said Navalny.

He clarified that a criminal case has not yet been opened on the fact of his poisoning, and no investigation is under way. At the same time, Navalny cannot get his medical documents and clothes.

He demands that the Russian special services not turn to Germany, which cured him, but began to investigate the poisoning of a Russian citizen who became ill over Russian territory. And justice must take place in Russia.

According to the politician, since this does not happen, it means that the decision control center is behind all this and it is located in the Kremlin. Everything happens with the knowledge of Putin. If Putin wanted the poisoning to be investigated, it would have happened.

Navalny also thanked everyone who supported him in difficult times.

“The support of a wide variety of people – familiar and unknown, close and distant – turned into that huge hand that took me by the scruff of the neck and pulled me out of where I was. Thanks”– added the politician.

Let us remind you that the other day the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed that Alexei Navalny was poisoned by the nerve poison of the Novichok group. The conclusions of the OPCW experts fully coincide with the results obtained earlier by German, French and Swedish specialists.

