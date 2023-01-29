Home page politics

Moscow rulers: Russian President Vladimir Putin is apparently planning a new offensive. © IMAGO/Ilya Pitalev

Ukraine fears an invasion on February 24, and US media are already sketching a major Russian offensive in the coming weeks. What is Putin’s plan?

Moscow – Actually, the Russian invasion of Ukraine should have ended long ago, but the Ukraine war has been raging for more than eleven months. Peace talks are not in sight, the fighting continues. Russia is now apparently planning a new offensive. The US magazine reports Bloomberg. In a few weeks it could be time. Possibly even before the promised tank deliveries from the West reach Ukraine.

New Russian offensive? Putin probably wants complete control over occupied territories

Vladimir Putin, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, wants to send a signal, it is said. The Kremlin wants to demonstrate that its soldiers can take the initiative again after months of retreat. A new offensive is intended to put pressure on Kyiv and its supporters to agree to a kind of ceasefire.

The alleged plan: complete Russian control over the territory occupied at the time. The persistent setbacks by Russian troops have caused a rethink in the Kremlin. Even Putin now sees that the military is more ailing than expected, they say. But he is still convinced of the victory of the “special operation”. Basically, holding the current front line would also be a success. Bloomberg cites officials, advisers and “other people familiar with the situation”.

ISW sees “decisive Russian offensive in Donbass”

Also the US-based Institute for the Study of War sees a “decisive Russian offensive in the Donbass” in the pipeline. In addition, “a large-scale offensive operation on the Bachmut front line” is currently underway. However, “Russian forces are unlikely to have the combat capability necessary to conduct more than one major offensive operation while holding Ukrainian forces in western Donetsk and eastern Zaporizhia,” writes the ISW.

And further: “There are no open sources to indicate that the Russian armed forces have regained sufficient combat capability after the losses in the initial phase of the war to be able to conduct simultaneous large-scale mechanized offensives in the next few months.”

Russia offensive in February or March: Because tanks haven’t been delivered yet?

February or March are mentioned as the time for the offensive. There had recently been similar voices from Kyiv. The secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, sees a new invasion coming on the anniversary of the start of the war (February 24). It is “no secret” that the Russian army is preparing a new wave of attacks for this date

The new offensive would come before the arrival of western tank supplies to Ukraine. According to the new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) the first of a total of 14 Leopard 2 tanks are supposed to be in Ukraine in three months – i.e. at the end of March and possibly after a Russian offensive. (as)