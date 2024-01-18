RRussia spreads many reasons for the war against Ukraine. About the attack almost two years ago, President Vladimir Putin and his apparatus talked about “biolaboratories” in the neighboring country that NATO was taking over. Putin later stated that “taking back” areas was an additional goal. Another is said to be “traditional values,” which even many Russians find cloudy.

Now the powers that be have come up with something tangible to demonstrate a “metaphysical meaning” – to quote the head of the Russian Orthodox Church – of war: toilets. Those that everyone uses together, non-binary, “gender-neutral” toilets.