Russian women demand their husbands return home from the front. Putin is desperately trying to silence his critics.

Moscow – Russia’s armed forces suffer in… Ukraine war continued high losses. President’s troops Wladimir Putin are currently fighting against the Ukrainian army, especially in the areas around the city of Avdiivka and on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, Moscow is said to have lost 317,000 soldiers on the battlefields in eastern Ukraine since the start of the war. Independent observers estimate the losses to be lower, but also devastating. The fear of the relatives Russia around their family members at the front is growing – as is criticism of President Putin.

Criticism of the Ukraine war is getting louder – soldiers’ wives against Putin

A group of wives of Russian soldiers have now mobilized in Moscow to publicly demonstrate against the war and Putin’s policies. But the Kremlin boss is trying to maintain control over the interpretation of the war. Like the Russian exile medium Meduza reported on Friday (November 18), authorities in Moscow have rejected the group’s request for a demonstration in the Russian capital.

As the Telegram channel Put Domoi (German for the way home) reported, the protest event was planned for November 25th on Moscow’s Theater Square. The organizers had expected almost 300 participants. In their rejection, the Moscow authorities referred to the regulations that still apply to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In Put Domoi’s opinion, it was just a pretext: “Where is the justice for us?”, the operators of the Telegram channel commented on the decision. “Where is the justice for our men? Is this how you support the country’s heroes? Is there Covid on the front line too?”

War weariness in Russia? Moscow authorities ban demonstration

The Telegram channel further states that meetings and demonstrations on other topics would be approved and called on its subscribers to protest. Supporters of a demonstration for the return of Russian soldiers should write letters to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to change his mind.

It was not clear from the posting whether the demonstration should take place on November 25th despite the official ban. In their cancellation, Russian authorities threatened to hold protesters accountable.

The incident can be seen as an indication that the Russian population may be increasingly becoming war-weary. February 2024 marks the second anniversary of the start of the “special military operation,” as Russia calls the Ukraine war. However, Putin has not yet been able to show his people any major successes. For some time now, the conflict has developed into a bitter trench warfare along the front lines. There have been largely no major breakthroughs since the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kherson region.

Hardly any successes and enormous losses – Russia is treading water in the Ukraine war

Russia and the Ukraine repeatedly fight for months over control of comparatively small towns. The losses are enormous on both sides. In the first half of 2023, fighting was mainly concentrated in the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Russia’s army succeeded with the help of the mercenaries Wagner Group in May the capture of the city, which had been completely destroyed by the fighting.

Russian troops have been targeting the small town of Avdiivka for several months now – Ukrainian troops have so far managed to repel the attacks. The US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) wrote in its situation report at the beginning of November that Russia’s general staff was incapable of learning from the war’s past mistakes and adapting its tactics. In Avdiivka, Commander-in-Chief Valeri Gerasimov’s troops would make similar mistakes to those in Bakhmut six months earlier. Here too, the losses are significant.

Putin needs success for his propaganda – “People already know what is happening”

Even if Russia’s capture of Avdiivka would probably not mark a turning point in the Ukrainian war, Putin could use it as a success for his war propaganda and counteract increasing war fatigue. In Russia, more and more critical voices are being raised against the fighting in eastern Ukraine. On November 7, dozens of wives of Russian soldiers gathered in Moscow to demand the return of their husbands. The meeting was broken up by the police. The portal reported this Newsweek.

The Kremlin has been cracking down on dissidents since the start of the war. In March, the Russian parliament increased the penalty for “spreading knowingly false information” about the Russian military. Since then, the defendants have faced up to 15 years in prison. The operators of the Telegram channel Put Domoi wrote at the end of their post regarding the cancellation of the demonstration: “You show a nice picture in the media, but that is the reality. Who is this a complete lie to? People already know what’s happening.” (fd)

