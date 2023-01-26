Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky is ‘not interested’ in meeting with his Russian arch-rival Vladimir Putin for peace talks. According to him, Putin is ‘a nobody’, he says in conversation with the American news channel SkyNew s.

When asked if a meeting with Putin would help resolve the war, Zelensky says it’s “not interesting.” ,,Who is he? To me, he’s a nobody after this invasion. I don’t understand who makes the decisions in Russia.” He also says he does not rely on any peace talks. “They are lying, while Moscow is asking for peace, they are attacking Ukraine with missiles. I can tell you with certainty that if they leave our territory, the war will end. That’s all.”

Zelensky is “convinced” that the invasion of Ukraine is only the “first step” in the large-scale war that Putin is said to be planning. “We hope that they withdraw and that the Russians realize that they have made big mistakes. That a new government will be installed. We are neighbours, only then can we solve this. Only then are peace talks possible.” See also Scholz in Hamburg: ordered a tour, got a tour

Criminal

He says that many Russian soldiers die because of “the ambitions of only one person: President Putin.” “As a father, I don’t understand why you let your child go (to the front, ed.). He will die trying to take something that is not his. By letting your child go, you make him a criminal. Because this is a crime, this is murder, not self-defense. They will be held accountable for this by the judge, or at least by God.”

“We count their people, but we don’t have exact numbers. There are many more casualties on their part. But from what we have already seen and counted, thousands of people are dead on their part. They just keep throwing new soldiers our way, over and over. They are left to die.”

