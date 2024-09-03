Putin Invites Mongolian President Khurelsukh to BRICS Summit in Kazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to take part in the BRICS summit, which will be held in Kazan in October 2024. This was reported by TASS

“I would like to invite you to Russia, to Kazan, where we will host the BRICS summit this year,” Putin told the Mongolian leader during a meeting in Ulaanbaatar.

He added that the upcoming summit will be the first event of this level after the expansion of BRICS. Putin also expressed hope that Khurelsukh would agree to take part in the meeting in the BRICS+ format.

The President of Mongolia responded positively to the invitation from the Russian leader.