Russian President Vladimir Putin. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/KREMLIN/SPUTNIK

The President of the Russian Senate, Valentina Matviyenko, informed on Sunday (1) that she had given President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a message from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in which he invited him to visit Russia.

“I delivered a message from the president of Russia to the respected president of Brazil and confirmed that we are waiting for him in Moscow as soon as his work plan allows,” said the head of the Russian Legislative, who participated today in Lula’s inauguration ceremony in Brasília, cited by the Russian agency “TASS”.

According to the senator, the participation of the Russian delegation in Lula’s inauguration is a demonstration of respect and a sign that Russia is interested in “continuing to actively develop relations” with Brazil.

“Despite his heavy workload, the president found time to meet with us. It was supposed to be a formal meeting, but in fact we talked for almost an hour. It was a very productive and interesting conversation,” said Matviyenko.

“We must highlight in a special way that we remember the time when the president of Brazil was the now re-elected Lula, in which close and constructive relations were formed between our countries, which reached the level of strategic association”, he declared.

Matviyenko recalled that Lula participated in the creation of the group of BRICS countries, an “integrationist organization of recognized prestige to which many countries aspire to join”.

“The re-elected president confirmed his willingness and interest in relaunching Russian-Brazilian relations from the point of view of increasing economic-commercial, scientific, technical, environmental protection and other areas,” he added.