Russian President Vladimir Putin held a series of telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Russian leader called on the participants in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to stop hostilities for humanitarian reasons, according to the Kremlin’s website.

Putin announced the need to stop the clashes in order to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia were invited to Moscow on October 9 to hold consultations on these issues.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ownership of which has been disputed by Baku and Yerevan for more than 30 years, escalated at the end of September, fighting is taking place on the territory of the unrecognized republic.

The authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia introduced martial law and announced mobilization. Both sides claim killed and wounded, including among civilians.

On Thursday, three Russian journalists were wounded as a result of an Azerbaijani airstrike on a temple in Karabakh. One of them is in serious condition. The Armenian authorities called this blow a monstrous crime.