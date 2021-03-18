Russian President Vladimir Putin invited American leader Joe Biden to continue their discussion in absentia live. It is reported by RIA News…

Putin noted that last time the initiative of the telephone conversation came from his colleague. Now he is ready to propose to discuss a number of topics online. It will be interesting for the peoples of both countries, the Russian president believes.

He added that he is ready for dialogue tomorrow, March 19, or Monday, March 22. “I would not put it on the back burner. We are ready at any time convenient for the American side, ”Putin said and said that he would give an order right now to arrange a call to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian president is going to the taiga this weekend, so he is ready to hold talks with American leader Joe Biden before or after his trip.