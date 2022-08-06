Putin signed a decree on special measures in the fields of finance and fuel and energy complex against unfriendly countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, August 5, signed a decree on the introduction of special measures in the financial sector and the fuel and energy complex (FEC) against “unfriendly countries” and international organizations because of their actions. Document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

It is noted that the decree is focused on protecting the national interests of the state.

Imposed bans

According to the document, until the end of the year, a ban is introduced on transactions with shares of strategic Russian enterprises by “unfriendly” countries. Related transactions with shares of organizations owned by these enterprises are also prohibited.

Another ban applies to the shares of Russian banks from the list, which is approved by the president on the proposal of the government and in agreement with the Central Bank (CB). The list must be prepared within ten days.

In addition, Putin introduced a ban on the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project: it is impossible to conduct transactions with the shares of participants in a production sharing agreement for the project.

The reaction of the Moscow Exchange

The Moscow Exchange reacted to the presidential decree on the same day. She postponed the admission of non-residents from friendly countries to the stock market, scheduled for Monday, August 8, because this “requires the adjustment of exchange systems.” From August 8, non-residents from friendly countries will be able to make transactions only on the derivatives market.

In connection with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 520 dated August 5, 2022, additional configuration of exchange systems is required to provide access to non-resident clients to the stock market. The date of granting access to the stock market will be announced later. Moscow Exchange

According to the site, professional participants (banks, brokers, management companies) can register non-resident clients on the Moscow Exchange. In order to provide access to clients, participants must identify clients and their controlling persons, as well as provide additional information about them.

Response to sanctions

Deputy head of the National Energy Security Fund (NESF) Alexei Grivach, in an interview with Lenta.ru, explained Putin’s decision to ban investors from unfriendly countries from transactions with shares in Russia’s strategic enterprises as a response to sanctions and seizure of assets.

Grivach believes that the decree will not have a direct impact on exports. “And all the assets of companies from unfriendly countries in strategic enterprises in Russia will be affected by this decree,” he added.

As the analyst explained, now there will be no changes in the composition of shareholders without special permission. Exceptions can be granted if the change of shareholder will create a positive effect for Russia and the development of a particular project, he concluded.