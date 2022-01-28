Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on a life sentence for recidivist pedophiles. Relevant Document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Life imprisonment threatens those who have repeatedly committed a crime against the sexual integrity of a person under 18 years of age, as well as those who have committed a crime for the first time, but against several children.

The bill was developed by United Russia. The State Duma adopted it in the third reading on January 18, the Federation Council approved the document on January 26. It involves amending articles of the Criminal Code 131 “Rape” and 132 “Violent acts of a sexual nature.” These measures apply to crimes against the sexual inviolability of all minors, and not just those under the age of 14, as currently established by law.

They decided to change the law shortly after the resonant murder of a child in Kostroma

A new wave of discussions about life imprisonment for pedophiles arose in early January after the murder of a five-year-old girl in Kostroma. Suspects Denis Gerasimov, who had previously been prosecuted for producing child pornography and pedophilia, and Vadim Belyakov confessed to the crime. A criminal case was opened against the kidnappers under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a minor”), and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, deputy from the United Russia party Tatyana Butskaya, the amendments are “a law to protect our children from dangerous repeat offenders.”

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin expressed a similar position, and also voiced the proposal of the lower house of parliament to suspend the statute of limitations for crimes against young children until the age of majority of the victim. He added that the State Duma is also going to discuss the introduction of additional aggravating circumstances for the commission of violence against children by a person living with a child or working in the field of education or upbringing. Volodin noted that the relevant amendments would be considered by the Duma Council on February 7.

The Federation Council also proposed the introduction of chemical castration of pedophiles, but the psychologist believes that this could aggravate the situation.

On September 7, 2021, the first deputy head of the Social Committee of the Federation Council Valery Ryazansky called for the introduction of life imprisonment without consideration of extenuating circumstances, as well as mandatory forced chemical castration for pedophiles.

In January 2022, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko suggested exploring the possibility of chemical castration of pedophiles in Russia.

As the psychologist Leonid Armer explained, in some cases this practice can lead to dangerous consequences, because this technique does not work for all pedophiles, many of them enjoy not sex, but the feeling of power over the victim.

A number of specialists – in particular, psychiatrists – believe that for some this can be transformed from a desire for some kind of sexual activity, for example, to a craving for torture or murder. Leonid Armerpsychologist

After the murder in Kostroma, the lifting of the moratorium on the death penalty was again discussed

After the murder of a girl in Kostroma, such a proposal was made by State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev. In his opinion, capital punishment should be introduced against pedophiles, repeat offenders and murderers.

As writes RIA News, this amendment was rejected during the consideration of the bill. At the same time, Andrei Klishas, ​​Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation, called such statements unfair manipulations that contradict Russia’s legal position and its international obligations.

Opponents of the law pointed to the risks due to errors of the court and the investigation

As Eva Merkacheva, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, said, the law threatens that, due to errors in the investigation, citizens who are not pedophiles may end up in a colony for life sentenced prisoners. She offered to treat pedophiles under total supervision. “They are seriously ill,” the HRC member said.

In 2021, 6 thousand sexual crimes were committed against children, but only 147 criminals were diagnosed with pedophilia

These statistics were collected for nine months of last year. How explained Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee Elena Leonenko, for those who committed such crimes, children were not the preferred object of violence, but more accessible. She noted that those who have a pathological sexual attraction to children are of particular danger.

At the same time, Leonenko pointed out that the proportion of criminal cases sent to courts for such crimes in Russia has grown in recent years, but it is not entirely correct to say that the number of rapists and pedophiles is constantly increasing in our society.