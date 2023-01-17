Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a draft law on the termination of international treaties of the Council of Europe (CE) with respect to the Russian Federation. The corresponding document was posted in the database of the lower house of the Russian parliament on January 17.

As follows from the text of the draft law, if it is adopted, a number of international protocols will be terminated in relation to Russia, including the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism, the Charter of the Council of Europe, the General Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the Council of Europe, the European Social charters.

The explanatory note specifies that these and some other protocols will be considered terminated in the Russian Federation from March 16, 2022.

The bill has been registered and sent for consideration to the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

As Konstantin Kosachev, vice-speaker of the Federation Council, stated after the publication of the document, the denunciation of the CE conventions will not affect the interests and rights of Russian citizens. He noted that the draft law makes it possible to eliminate the legal conflicts that arose after the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the Council of Europe.

At the end of December 2022, the government submitted to Putin for submission to the State Duma a proposal to terminate the Council of Europe treaties with respect to Russia.

In March 2022, Russia announced its withdrawal from the Council of Europe of its own free will, calling this decision balanced and deliberate.