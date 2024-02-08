Ukraine: Putin, it is an artificial state

«The Bolsheviks created Soviet Ukraine, which until then did not exist at all. Ukraine is an artificial state.” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this in his interview with Carlson, relaunched by Russian agencies. Putin believes that «the restoration of relations between the peoples of Russia and Ukraine will take a long time, but it will happen». For Putin «after the Second World War, Ukraine received part of the Polish, Hungarian and Romanian territories. Ukraine, in a certain sense, is an artificial state created by Stalin's will. Soviet Ukraine received a large number of territories that never had anything to do with it, primarily the Black Sea region.”