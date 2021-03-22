Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to receive the Corona vaccination tomorrow, Tuesday, after a long hesitation.

“By the way, I intend to do this tomorrow,” Putin said in a video conference about the vaccination campaign in Russia, but he did not disclose what kind of vaccine he will receive.

The official TASS news agency quoted Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that the Russian president will receive one of the three Russian vaccines, noting that all three vaccines are good and reliable.

It is noteworthy that Russia has two vaccines against Corona, namely (EpiVac Corona) and (CoffeeVac), which appeared a month ago, in addition to the internationally recognized vaccine (Sputnik V).

For months, Putin did not give answers to frequent questions from journalists about when he would receive the Corona vaccine.