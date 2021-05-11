Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to urgently work out new rules for the circulation of civilian weapons after the shooting at a school in Kazan. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, writes TASS…

After the order of the Russian leader, Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin called for an analysis of the legislation in the field of arms trafficking. He instructed the profile committee of the State Duma to understand the situation and give their proposals.

It is noted that Vladimir Putin also instructed the head of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, to work out a new regulation on the types of weapons that can be in civilian circulation, taking into account the type of small arms used by the Russian who fired at the Kazan school.

“The fact is that sometimes types of small arms are registered as hunting weapons, which in some countries are used as assault rifles, and so on. This will also be urgently worked out by the Rosgvardia, ”Peskov specified.

The shooting at school # 175 in Kazan became known on Tuesday morning, 11 May. According to the latest data, seven schoolchildren and a teacher were killed, and another 20 people were injured.

Earlier it was reported that two armed young men were involved in the attack. One of them, 19-year-old Ilnaz G., was detained, the other was liquidated. Later, the alleged accomplice of the shooters, 41-year-old Ramil M., was detained. According to media reports, a man named Ilnaz Galyaviev ran a Telegram channel, in which, among other things, he threatened to “kill a huge amount of bio-waste” and commit suicide.

May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan.