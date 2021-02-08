Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Minister of Education and Science Valery Falkov deal with the problems arising in the payment of salaries to researchers, reports TASS.

The President addressed the ministers at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education. The head of state instructed to present a report on the current situation. Vladimir Putin gave the order after a meeting participant from the Novosibirsk region, Anastasia Proskurina, complained about attempts to disguise the actual low salaries of researchers by transferring them to part-time jobs.

The scientist said that she personally received an offer to move to part-time while maintaining full time. Proskurina explained that she refused the offer, but “many were forced.” The woman said that her full rate today is 25 thousand rubles a month.

The President asked the Governor of the Novosibirsk Region Andrei Travnikov a question about the average salary in the region. He called the figure 39 thousand rubles. In response, the president asked “where is the money?” Vladimir Putin said that according to his calculations, Proskurina’s salary should be about 80 thousand rubles.

The president told the woman that if they try to infringe on her for today’s conversation with the head of state, she can immediately contact the presidential administration. Putin instructed his aide Andrei Fursenko to deal with the situation with the salaries of scientists.

Earlier it was reported that only 12% of Russians receive a salary of more than 75 thousand rubles. Of the 27 industries analyzed by the agency, only a third of the share of highly paid workers is higher than the national average.