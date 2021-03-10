Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to analyze the situation with the salaries of employees of budgetary organizations and tell him about the results by April 20, 2021. This is the first item on the list of instructions following a meeting with cabinet members held a month ago. Document text published on the Kremlin website.

We are talking about the compliance of salaries with the May 2012 decree “On measures for the implementation of state social policy.” The analysis should take into account seniority, work experience in the specialty, qualifications, the availability of an academic degree, as well as the ratio of the average monthly salary of managers and ordinary employees of the organization.

At a meeting on February 10, the head of state called for an end to the practice of adjusting salary indicators, thanks to which the reports comply with formal requirements. Putin recalled that no one canceled the demand for an increase in wages, and noted that reports of such problems should not be received.

The formal reason for such a statement was a complaint by a scientist from Novosibirsk Anastasia Proskurina two days earlier. She said that she receives a salary of 26 thousand rubles a month, although she should have about 80 thousand.

After Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was outraged by the situation. He called the practice of a formal approach to the execution of the May decree unacceptable.

Earlier, the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the fight against poverty is “the absolute priority of the country’s leadership,” and the failures in it are explained by “various factors.” In addition, he pointed out that the culprit for low pensions in the country are “black stripes” in development, that is, global crises that regularly interfere with the government.

A year ago, Putin noted that since the turn of the century, the share of Russians who can be attributed to the middle class has exceeded 70 percent. The head of state relied on the methodology of the World Bank, where the middle class is considered to be people with incomes one and a half times the minimum wage (minimum wage). For Russia at that time, this income was 17 thousand rubles.