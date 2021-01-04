Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to consider the issue of issuing certificates for those vaccinated against coronavirus. The list of instructions was published on January 4 on the Kremlin’s website.

“To consider issues of issuing certificates to persons who have been vaccinated to prevent a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) using Russian vaccines, as well as the international recognition of these certificates in order for citizens to leave the Russian Federation, enter the Russian Federation and cross state borders. foreign states “, – said in message…

The report must be submitted by January 20, 2021.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible.

On January 2, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, announced that those who had been vaccinated against coronavirus could receive a vaccination certificate on the website of state services from January 1. He spoke about the appearance of vaccination passports on the portal on December 29.

On the same day, Murashko said that more than 800 thousand residents of Russia were vaccinated against the coronavirus. The minister specified that more than 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in the Russian regions.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Russia on December 15, and in Moscow on December 5. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V. It was developed by the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against infection in the world and in Russia. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

