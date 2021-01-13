Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered from next week to switch to mass vaccination of Russians against coronavirus. He stated this on Wednesday, January 13, during a meeting with members of the government.

“Our vaccine does not require any unusual conditions for transportation, such as -50, -70, everything is much simpler and more efficient with us, this can be done, so I ask you to start mass vaccination of the entire population from next week and build an appropriate the schedule of this work is the same as we do with other diseases, for example, influenza, ”said the Russian leader.

According to the head of state, the Russian vaccine against coronavirus is the best in the world, as practice shows. Other drugs, Putin noted, do not demonstrate this level of protection and safety.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, in turn, responded to the president’s statement, noting that Russia is ready to move on to a larger-scale vaccination of the population from January to February. In the country, according to her, 1331 vaccination centers are now operating.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began in Russia on December 15. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V, a drug developed by the Gamaleya Center. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

In December 2020, an enrollment for vaccination was opened for citizens employed in the housing and communal services, catering, sports, media and law enforcement agencies, including the police, prosecutors, courts and others. In addition, volunteers and those employed in non-profit and religious organizations, college and university students over 18 years old, and workers in the construction complex can sign up for the vaccination. Registration for vaccinations for citizens over 60 years old began on December 28, 2020.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced the stabilization of the incidence of coronavirus in Russia. According to her, there has been a 16% decrease in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

