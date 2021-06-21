Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to prepare proposals by July 1 to curb the growth rate of electricity tariffs for residents of Siberia and the Far East, which may occur due to the power supply of the infrastructure sections of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways. This is stated in the list of instructions of the head of state, published on the Kremlin website.

The head of state also ordered to synchronize the timing of the commissioning of the necessary energy infrastructure with the completion of work on railway facilities as part of increasing the throughput of both highways.

The list of instructions contains an item on the definition and implementation, if necessary, of the reserve throughput and carrying capacity of the BAM and Transsib on the territory of Siberia and the Far East.

To do this, Putin ordered the use of their simulation models and an assessment of systematic violations of technological norms. Then, in the period up to December 30, a set of measures should be developed to prevent them.

In the same time frame, it is necessary to study the issue of the development and implementation of standards for the transition to the use of Russian innovative cars and traction that meet international environmental requirements. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was appointed responsible for the execution of orders.

Earlier it was reported that the project for the development of the Baikal-Amur Mainline is one of the contenders for the money of the National Welfare Fund (NWF). In addition, the Russian authorities decided to use railway troops and prisoners in the construction.