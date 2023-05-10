Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to consider concluding an agreement with China on the New Land Grain Corridor project. This follows from a document distributed on Wednesday, May 10, with a list of Presidential instructions for website Kremlin.

“Consider the issue of concluding an intergovernmental agreement between the Russian Federation and China on the project “New land grain corridor Russia-China,” the text of the instruction says.

It is noted that the issue was raised in order to increase the volume of grain production in the territories of the Far Eastern, Ural and Siberian federal districts, as well as the volume of its export to the Chinese market.

It follows from the document that the task must be completed before October 1, 2023. The signing of the agreement should take place as part of measures aimed at accelerating the pace of implementation of projects in the Far East.

The New Land Grain Corridor is a holding that is implementing a project in Siberia, the Urals and the Far East to create and develop an infrastructure for the export of grains and oilseeds to China and the countries of Central Asia.

On the eve it became known that the trade turnover between Russia and China from January to April of this year increased by 41.3% year on year, to $73.148 billion. .46 billion

Putin said in March that trade between the two countries had hit a record in 2022. Despite the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions pressure, this year it will exceed $200 billion. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow is counting on the growth of Russian food exports to the Chinese market.