Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to consider, until January 20, the issue of issuing special certificates to citizens vaccinated against coronavirus and their international recognition, reported on the Kremlin website. It is assumed that these documents can be used for entering and leaving abroad, as well as crossing the borders of foreign states.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was appointed responsible for this.

At the end of December, the appearance of the corresponding document, which became known as the passport of the vaccinated or “covid-passport”, was announced by the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. The service for issuing these certificates, according to him, has been operational since January 1 on the basis of the system of state services.

In Russia, the topic of introducing “covid passports” for those vaccinated against coronavirus has been repeatedly raised. This idea was approved by the director of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gunzburg, who said that it was “absolutely the right thing.” At the same time, the State Duma Committee on Health Protection opposed the initiative, and the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko also criticized it.

According to the latest data, more than 800 thousand Russian citizens have received the coronavirus vaccine.