The head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin instructed the government, with the assistance of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation and the Russian Historical Society, to ensure the annual holding of international historical schools for young researchers and teachers. on the Kremlin website…

In addition, the President gave instructions on the implementation of humanitarian and educational projects aimed at countering the falsification of history and preserving historical memory.

Earlier it was reported that the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion checked how well Russians know the history of World War II. Only 33% of respondents were able to correctly name the start date.