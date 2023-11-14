President Putin ordered to increase the loan amount for Far Eastern mortgages

Russians will be given more money to purchase housing using the Far Eastern Mortgage. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to increase the maximum size of such loans following the results of the Eastern Economic Forum held on September 10-13. Document published on the Kremlin website.

Now you can get no more than six million rubles to buy an apartment under this program; they demanded that the limit be increased to nine million rubles. Using the Far Eastern Mortgage at two percent per annum, Russians have the right to buy an apartment in a new building or build an individual house with an area of ​​60 square meters or more.

Putin expects to receive a report on the execution of the order no later than December 15. The head of state appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in charge.

Previously, a mortgage at two percent, similar to the Far Eastern one, was launched for residents of the Republic of Tyva. The maximum loan size is six million rubles, and the maximum loan period is 242 months. The down payment must reach 15 percent of the amount, and maternity capital funds can be used