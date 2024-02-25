Putin instructed the Ministry of Sports and the ROC to formulate proposals for the participation of Russians in the Olympic Games

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Committee (OCR) to formulate proposals for the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. This was stated by presidential aide Igor Levitin, whose words are reported by “Match TV”.

“It is necessary to decide for each federation on what conditions they will participate in the Olympic Games and what declarations will be required for them to participate in the Olympics,” Levitin said.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics in Paris. They will be able to take part in the tournament as individual neutral athletes.

At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, or who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the 2024 Games. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.