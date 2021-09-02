Russian President Vladimir Putin received a letter from the head of Rosneft, Igor Sechin, with a request to allow the company to export natural gas through an agency agreement with Gazprom. This information, which previously appeared in the media, was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees energy issues in the government, reports Interfax…

According to him, the head of state instructed the relevant ministries to consider this issue, after which the initiative will be discussed in the government.

Novak recalled that the current legislation makes Gazprom a monopoly in the export of natural gas through pipelines. All other issues require consideration.

The Deputy Prime Minister did not comment on whether the approval of Sechin’s idea could help fill Nord Stream 2 with gas, the capacity of which is halved by the decision of the Supreme Land Court of Dusseldorf.

Earlier, Kommersant, citing its own sources, indicated that Rosneft would like to export 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which is 20 times less than the volumes supplied for export by Gazprom.

If the Russian company fails to challenge the decision of the German court, it will lose the right to pump 22.5 billion cubic meters per year via Nord Stream 2. They, according to the updated EU gas directive, should be reserved for an independent supplier.