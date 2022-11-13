Peskov announced the order of Russian President Putin to demobilize students of the DPR and LPR

President Vladimir Putin ordered the demobilization of one category of Russians who had previously been called up for military service. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, he is quoted by TASS.

The President’s instruction will concern students from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). Moreover, it is necessary to return them to study.

“Currently, the forces of the people’s militia are integrated into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation after the entry of the DPR and LPR into Russia. Putin instructed to demobilize the students and organize their return to their place of study,” a Kremlin spokesman said.

On October 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the preparation and delivery of subpoenas as part of partial mobilization had been suspended. However, Putin did not sign a decree on the completion of the mobilization and said that he had consulted with lawyers on this issue. The Kremlin, in turn, did not consider it necessary to publish the opinion of lawyers upon completion of the mobilization.