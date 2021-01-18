President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to deal with the issue of attracting labor migrants to Russian construction sites, reports RIA News…

“To consider the issue of establishing a simplified procedure for attracting workers who are not citizens of the Russian Federation, including from certain countries of the CIS, to perform construction and installation work,” the head of state said in his instruction.

It is noted that the work must be carried out in compliance with all preventive measures in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government and the profile commission of the State Council in the direction of “construction, housing and communal services, urban environment” should deal with the issue. The deadline for the execution of the order is March 1.

Earlier, various specialized officials spoke about the problem of attracting labor migrants to Russia in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, including First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, who spoke about the “large shortage of personnel” in domestic construction.

At the end of December, Putin called the organized attraction of labor migrants to Russia “an important issue concerning both the health of citizens and the economy of such an important industry as construction.”