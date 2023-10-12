Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the creation of a Central Eurasian transport corridor through Mongolia and western China. As noted in the list of instructions on the Kremlin website on October 12, the deadline for completing the order is set until February 15, 2024.

“Consider the issue of forming a Central Eurasian transport corridor through Mongolia and Western China and submit proposals on possible measures for its formation,” the order states.

The president approved a new list of instructions following a meeting on the socio-economic development of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, held on August 31, 2023.

Before this, on September 11, General Director of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov, during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) at the session “New logistics of the Far East – the “white swan” of the Russian economy”, noted that the volume of railway transportation with China increased by 26% compared to last year — transported 123 million passengers. Border crossings with China are also increasing by almost 30%, Belozerov said.

On September 12, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin told an Izvestia correspondent on the sidelines of the EEF that the road network of the North-South corridor is already functioning today, but its infrastructure needs to be improved, including expanding the capacity of checkpoints.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, first of all, it is necessary to modernize the checkpoints on the border of Iran and Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, as well as at the border between Kazakhstan and Russia.

