Russian President Putin introduced a ceasefire in the NVO zone for Christmas

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in the zone of special military operation (SVO) on Christmas. This is mentioned on website Kremlin.

The ceasefire will be in effect from 12:00 January 6 to 24:00 January 7 (Moscow time). It is noted that such a decision was made after Patriarch Kirill made a corresponding request.

“Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ,” the message says.

On January 5, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ called for a truce in Ukraine and the Donbass so that the Orthodox could celebrate Christmas in peace. The clergyman also indicated the time from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.