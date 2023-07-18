President Putin instructed to adjust the strategy of the national policy of the Russian Federation, taking into account the new regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to adjust the State National Policy Strategy until 2025, taking into account new regions. The decision was published on website Kremlin.

The instruction was given to the Government of Russia jointly with the Council under the President of the Russian Federation for Interethnic Relations. It is necessary to provide for the integration of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into the sphere of national policy implementation.

Putin instructed that this be done by December 1, 2023, and the head of state appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Magomedsalam Magomedov to be responsible.

Earlier, the President of Russia assured that the country would only move forward in its own way, but without isolating itself from anyone.