Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit proposals on the indexation of pensions for working pensioners by February 1, reports Interfax with reference to the list of instructions of the head of state following the press conference on December 17.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible for this issue.

On December 29, Putin agreed to consider the issue of indexing the pensions of working pensioners. He agreed to think about this in response to the proposal of the chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Mikhail Shmakov, who asked the president to return to this topic and possibly give instructions to the government. “You are absolutely right that this is an issue that requires additional consideration,” Putin commented.

Earlier in December, the president said that the return of indexation is possible if there is budgetary support. Putin recalled that during the Soviet era, working pensioners were not paid pensions at all. However, he agreed that in a pandemic and falling incomes, the issue of indexation is important. According to him, working pensioners deserve indexation, and the Kremlin is thinking about it.