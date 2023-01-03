Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to help documentary filmmakers make films about the heroes of the North-Eastern Military District

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Defense to help documentary filmmakers create films about the heroes of a special military operation (SVO). This is mentioned on website Kremlin.

Putin addressed the instruction to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The department, with the participation of the autonomous non-profit organization “Committee of Fatherland Warriors’ Families”, should contribute to the preparation of films about those participants in the operation who showed courage and courage. The report must be submitted by March 2023.

In addition, by February, the Ministry of Culture will have to submit proposals for organizing a festival of patriotic documentary films.

Earlier, the president instructed the Ministry of Defense to submit a report on the provision of military units and subunits of the Russian Armed Forces participating in the NMD. The ministry will have to report on the provision of soldiers with weapons, military, special equipment and materiel and resources.