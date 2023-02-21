Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry and Rosatom to be ready to test nuclear weapons

The Russian Defense Ministry must be ready for new nuclear weapons tests. This instruction was given by President Vladimir Putin during his address to the Federal Assembly. Live broadcast of the President’s speech is available at Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

Putin also instructed to be ready for testing and leadership of Rosatom.

At the same time, the head of state stressed that Russia would not be the first to test nuclear weapons, but would do so only after such tests were carried out by the United States.

“Of course, we will not be the first to do this. But if the United States tests, we will test too, ”said the president.

Putin announces the message in Gostiny Dvor. The event is attended not only by members of the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament, but also by clergy, public figures and participants in the special operation. Foreign journalists are not invited to it.