Putin instructed the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Kurenkov to urgently fly to the Orenburg region

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, to urgently fly to the Orenburg region. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

The visit of the head of the department to the site of the dam break is necessary to organize all the necessary work in the flood zone, Peskov noted. The Kremlin official also clarified that Kurenkov reported to the president on the state of affairs in the flood zone and the measures being taken.

“Putin instructed Kurenkov to immediately fly to the natural disaster zone to organize all the necessary work to help people and eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster,” the agency quotes Peskov as saying.

Earlier it became known about the reluctance of some residents of Orsk to leave the city due to the flood. This was announced by the head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Orenburg Region, Alexander Sitnikov.

On April 5, a dam broke in Orsk. The structure protected the city from the Ural River. As a result, more than four thousand houses and more than ten thousand residents ended up in the flood zone.