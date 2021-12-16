Minister of Economic Development (MED) Maxim Reshetnikov will study all aspects of business participation in organizing free hot meals in schools. This order was given to the minister by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, December 16.

“There is an idea to create complexes from the field, as they say, to the table, to the plate, but in order for the business to confidently invest in the development of these infrastructural complexes, and there you need to create something at every step and invest in something up to that we need enterprises for production, and then for processing enterprises to build, they must be sure that their investments will pay off later, “Putin explained at a meeting of the supervisory board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), the transcript is available at website The Kremlin.

As the president said, “the task is clear – the same thing often pops up from different industries.”

“I’ll ask you just to think about the possibility of combining this task and preserving the tools to combat unreasonable price increases,” Putin turned to the head of the Ministry of Economic Development, and he promised to carry out the necessary work.

On September 6, Rospotrebnadzor launched a hotline to answer questions about the organization of catering in educational institutions, it was possible to ask for help from September 6 to 17.

On August 26, the chairman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, called on parents to get involved in monitoring the quality of food in schools.

A day earlier, Vladimir Putin, during the opening of a meeting of the State Council Presidium on General Education, said that parents should be able to control the quality of food in schools. He advised them to try the school food themselves.