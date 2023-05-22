President Putin instructed the government to monitor the situation on the mortgage market

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the Central Bank to monitor the situation on the mortgage market. This is reported on site Kremlin.

The published instruction also states that, if necessary, additional measures should be taken to support mortgage lending. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina were appointed responsible. The report must be submitted by June 5, 2023, and then quarterly.

In May, the Central Bank warned of a possible slowdown in the mortgage market in Russia. Thus, the segment may be affected by the tightening of regulatory measures in terms of reserving loans with low TIC (full cost – approx. “Tapes.ru”) and setting risk premiums for low down payment loans.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance did not support the idea of ​​extending preferential mortgages to secondary housing. The department considers such a step illogical, since the measure was originally designed to support consumer interest in new buildings.