President Putin instructed the FAS to check prices for rehabilitation products

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) to check prices for modern rehabilitation means. His words lead RIA News.

The head of state noted that they are now four times more expensive than mass production, so it is necessary to understand what is happening in this market.

Thus, Putin responded to the request of Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova during a meeting of the State Council Presidium to instruct businesses so that the pricing policy for rehabilitation products would be more restrained.

“We need instructions not only for businesses, we cannot give instructions to businesses, we need instructions from the FAS. It is clear that these are high-tech products, but nevertheless, the FAS should carefully look at what is happening in this market,” the president emphasized.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin promised to discuss with the government the situation with rehabilitation means for veterans of a special military operation (SVO).