Putin, during a meeting at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo with several mothers of soldiers who fell on the Ukrainian front. / AFP

Vladimir Putin’s imperialist delusions led him to invade the Ukraine and involve Russia in a fratricidal war. It was February and he felt invincible with morale and drunk on blood. Now, nine months and many defeats later, he begins to discover the meaning of fear as he finds himself trapped in a spiral with no return and, it seems, doomed to fail. According to sources close to him to whom the British intelligence services have had access, the president suspects that he has lost control of the situation and that his leadership is no longer absolute. Criticism of his policy begins to emerge and his doctrine is no longer unquestionable. It has been evident in several meetings of the Kremlin General Staff and even in public, as happened last Wednesday in Yerevan during the meeting of the military group that Russia forms with other former Soviet republics, where the president of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, refused even to sign the final statement.

Defeat is not an option for any unquestioned leader. Whoever leads his people to the war that was later lost has no right to pardon in Russian history and Putin knows it. According to British sources, the Russian leader even fears for his life. If the invasion ends in defeat, it will mean the end of it. One way to overthrow him would be a military coup by the army’s elite, disgruntled after the dismissal of eight generals for failing to achieve the desired goals in Ukraine as quickly as initially expected.

The 70-year-old former agent of the extinct KGB has the same nightmare every night: not turning 71. For this reason, in recent months he has adopted an unprecedented personal security dynamic in the Kremlin for fear of betrayal. of one of their own, those of their closest environment. From staff to taste the food before he dares to take the first bite to sleep every night in a different bunker.

The fear of being poisoned grips Putin. Perhaps because this elimination technique is one of the ones that the KGB masters most skillfully, as some of its opponents were able to verify, such as Alexander Litvinenko, contaminated with polonium-210 in London in 2006, or Alekséi Navalni, who managed to save himself thanks to the intervention. from German.

Kitchen staff are constantly investigated and checked by the security service and Putin even travels with his own salt shaker, napkin, cutlery and glasses.

Double



The obsession with his own safety and the great mistrust he has for those around him also leads him to use doubles due to the fear he has of being killed. At bedtime, precautions are even greater. According to London Intelligence, almost from the first days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the leader of the Russian Federation uses up to five underground bunkers for rest.

The main one is located under the Moscow Kremlin. It was built during the Cold War and discovered by American espionage several decades ago. Since then its infrastructure has been constantly improved and anti-nuclear protection has been strengthened.

In addition, according to Washington, there is another fortification of similar resistance in the capital, located near the Mikhail Lomonosov State University. Both would have a months-long supply of food, water and medicine. The autonomous operation of life support systems is also guaranteed. The two facilities are connected by an underground railway system with different branches.

Another underground security shelter would be located at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, where Putin has lived for most of his twenty-two years in power.