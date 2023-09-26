The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, this Tuesday (26) increased his own salary by 5.5% and also raised the remuneration of the country’s high-ranking employees, despite the negative economic impact represented by the war in Ukraine.

The presidential decree increases from October 1st the salaries of the Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, and also the deputy head of the Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, one of the main names in the current Russian military campaign.

Ministers, heads of some government structures and some federal employees will also receive increases in their salaries.

In addition, Putin issued separate decrees related to salary increases for the prosecutor general, Igor Krasnov, and the head of the Investigating Committee, Alexandr Bastrikin, which investigates alleged war crimes committed by the Ukrainian Army.

According to the Russian newspaper RBCthe government will not index the salaries of Russian civil servants in 2024.

On the other hand, the salaries of employees in public companies will be increased by 4.5% from October 1st, while workers in the health, social, educational and cultural sectors will receive increases of 9.8% from January 1st. .

The independent press considers that the increase in civil servants’ salaries aims to guarantee their support in the March 2024 presidential elections, in which Putin is likely to run for re-election.

Experts believe that Putin will only be able to be elected for another term with the support of the tens of millions of Russians who work for the State, as well as the military and pensioners.

Russia will increase defense spending by two-thirds next year, according to press reports, although the head of the Kremlin has asked the government not to reduce social protection measures in any case.

Although inflation has soared due to the devaluation of the ruble, affected by the drop in exports and the increase in imports, the government predicts that the economy will grow 2.5% or even more this year.