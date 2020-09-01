Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the salaries of government officials. Relevant decree published on the portal of legal information.

“To increase the monetary remuneration of persons holding government positions in the Russian Federation by 1.03 times from October 1, 2020,” the document says. In addition, Putin has increased the salaries of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin and the Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov by 3 percent.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Finance proposed to increase spending on the president and his administration in 2021. Next year, spending is going to increase by 88.8 million rubles, up to 14.28 billion, in 2022 they will amount to 14.4 billion rubles. According to the plans of the department, in 2023 the costs will rise again – up to 14.8 billion rubles.