President Vladimir Putin has increased the salaries of government officials, the prosecutor general and the chairman of the Investigative Committee by 1.03 times.

The corresponding decree appeared on the official portal legal information.

It says that the monetary remuneration of persons holding government positions in the Russian Federation will be increased by 1.03 times from October 1.

We will remind, in June, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also approved a resolution, which refers to an increase from October 1, the salaries of the military and security officials by three percent. According to the document signed by the prime minister, salaries will increase for contract servicemen, fighters of the National Guard, bearers of special ranks, as well as for employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service, firefighters, customs officers and the leadership of courier communications.

Note that last year, the salaries of the military and security officials increased by 4.3 percent. At the end of last year, Vladimir Putin announced that 113 billion rubles would be allocated for social security of servicemen in the next three years.