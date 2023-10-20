Russian President Putin signed a decree to increase the staff of the Russian Guard

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the staff of the central apparatus of the Russian Guard by 197 employees. The document is posted on portal legal information.

It follows from it that the maximum staffing level of the central apparatus of the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation is set at 2,297 employees, including 1,615 military personnel.

Currently, the Russian Guard has 2,100 employees.