By land, sea and air. This is how Russia’s offensive has developed in these two months of war in Ukraine. On water terrain, Vladimir Putin’s troops have lost two important ships, such as the Saratov and the Moskva, and have resorted to the use of trained dolphins to prevent sabotage by Ukraine. In the air they seem to have fewer problems, but on land they suffer especially with their tankswhich is putting the Kremlin’s tanks in trouble and especially Putin, who sees how the problems he faces change the course of the war just as he had foreseen.

During the last weeks, many have been the images of Russian tanks shot down by the Ukrainian army. It is estimated that they number in the hundreds, while the British defense secretary, Ben Wallace says there are about 580. A significant amount that, as reported by the American chain CNNit has to do with a factory ‘defect’ in these military vehicles: disposition of your ammunition.

Analyzed images of downed tanks on Ukrainian soil show a defect known for decades by the Westand which is called ‘jack in the box’. And it is that, contrary to how it is available in the tanks of the most modern Western military, Russian combat vehicles they have shells inside the turrets themselves. Something that makes them especially vulnerable, because an accurate hit can cause a chain reaction and explode ammunition, up to 40 shells.

chain explosion

Sam Bendett, an adviser to the Russian Studies Program at the Center for a New American Security, says this is “a design flaw. Any successful hit quickly ignites the ammunition, causing a huge explosion, and the turret literally flies“. The shock wave, as has been published in different videos, makes the turret explode and raise it to the height of a two-story building.

This makes tank crews (two in the turret and one at the wheel) a relatively easy target, according to Nicholas Drummond, a defense industry analyst and former British Army officer. “If you don’t come out in the first second, you’re toast.” The problem, he says, occurs in almost all armor of Putin’s army.

He gave the example of BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicle, which usually has a crew of three, but is capable of carrying an additional five. About this one in particular, he reveals that it is a “mobile coffin”, which was destroyed when it was hit by a rocket.

history repeats itself

The problem, however, is not new. In the Gulf wars against Iraq, Russian-made T-72 tanks met a similar fate, with many of the turrets flying into the air after being hit by anti-tank missiles. Years later, with the T-90 series (successor to the T-72) the armor was improved, but the missile loading system was not changed, exposing its great weak point. Something that is repeated with the T-80 present in Ukraine.

Why repeat? Bendett assures that with it Russia intended to save space and give his tanks a lower profile, to make them harder to hit in battle. “Western militaries learned from the Gulf War and from seeing tanks destroyed during that time, that you have to compartmentalize ammunitionDrummond points out.

The American alternative, explains the expert, are infantry vehicles Stryker, developed after the first war in Iraq. “It has a turret that sits on top, and that turret does not enter the crew compartment“. The ammunition goes inside the turret, so if it takes damage, the crew stays safe.

Lost tanks in Ukraine

Estimating an accurate number of vehicles killed in combat is complex, but the open source intelligence tracking website, Oryxassures that the destroyed Russian tanks are at least 300, while another 279 have been partially damaged, abandoned, or otherwise captured by the Ukrainian troops. To make this calculation, they are based on visual evidence, so it is possible that there could be a few more.