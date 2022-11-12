Ukrainian war, the defeat of Kherson puts Putin in the crosshairs of the hawks

Ukraine’s reconquest of Kherson could have vast repercussions both on the war and on the Russian home front. As Anna Zafesova tells in La Stampa, “the surrender of the only regional capital conquered by the Russian invaders in eight months also marks a turning point on the domestic front: it is not those who oppose the war who end up in handcuffs, but his supporters “. And now” to create problems for Vladimir Putin’s regime are now his main supporters, the nationalist and militarist hawks “.

It is true that the risks are very high, but according to La Stampa “the myth of a strategic retreat, presented on the Kremlin’s talk shows and Telegram channels by propagandists, faded with the passing of the hours, and towards the end of the day on Friday, when Volodymyr Zelensky officially announces the return of Kherson to Ukraine, the images of the inhabitants embracing the soldiers of Kyiv (also shown on Russian TV), and those of Russian soldiers on a stampede, convince even the most skeptical: Russia has lost “.

And now in Russia the rags fly, with the Cremino that “ripudies the authorship of this humiliating defeat, and the spokesman of the presidency Dmitry Peskov comments on the surrender of Kherson with a resounding “go and ask the military” “. Putin is hiding from the media, as he always does when he is in trouble, and the faces of defeat are the generals and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, while the militarist bloggers once loved by the Kremlin – already threatened by the judiciary after criticism of the Russian withdrawal from Kharkiv – they prefer to keep quiet “writes the Press.

Russian soldiers disguised as civilians ready to carry out attacks

For the Turin daily, however, there is now a huge risk: that there are Russian soldiers disguised as civilians ready to carry out attacks in the city. “LThe hypothesis is that they are groups ready for acts of sabotage or soldiers left behind. Left behind by the retreat or sent for attacks would be dozens of soldiers ready to take action “.

Meanwhile, the US appears divided. As the Corriere della Sera writes, “the Biden administration is divided between two “souls” “. Something that would have been highlighted with “the words of the US Chief of Staff Mark Milley, who after highlighting the high number of casualties (100,000 dead and wounded in both sides), said that an opportunity has opened up. The sortie would have irritated the White House, with Joe Biden reacting by repeating that it is up to Ukraine to decide. The question and answer, however, draws the positions. The Pentagon summit believes that no one can achieve a landslide victory, which is why it is necessary find alternatives: they fear an endless conflict, with many victims and high expenditure. The president is not opposed to dialogue, there have been confidential contacts with the Russians, but he does not want to get the message across that he is setting the agenda in Kiev – Corriere della Sera always writes – and acknowledges the appeal of those who believe it is a mistake to give gifts to the aggressors “.

